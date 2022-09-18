Search icon
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for Specialist Cadre Officers posts at sbi.co.in, details here

SBI SCO Recruitment aims to fill a total of 19 vacant posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 09:07 AM IST

File photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications for 19 Specialist Cadre Officers posts on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is till September 20, 2022. A candidate can apply for only one post. If a candidate has applied for more than one post, his application last in point of time will only be considered for shortlisting.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 11 posts
Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): 05 posts
System Officer (Specialist)- i. Database Administrator ii. Application Administrator iii. System Administrator: 03 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: 

Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): Candidates must have done BTech or B.E./MTech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

Dy. Manager (Data ScientistSpecialist): Candidates must have done BTech or B.E./MTech or M.E. in Computer Science/IT/Data Science/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade. MBA / PGDM with specialisation in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks.

System Officer (Specialist): Candidates must have done BTech or B.E./MTech or M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/Machine Learning and AI with 60% marks or equivalent grade.

How to apply: Candidates should have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/Interview advices etc. by email.

Selection Process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in a candidate for being called for an interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

Interview: The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. No correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Merit list: The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in the interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit list. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Notification

