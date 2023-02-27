SBI Recruitment 2023: Apply for Faculty, Manager and Senior Executive posts, check salary, age limit, other details

File Photo

The State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager (Retail Products), Faculty (Executive Education), and Senior Executive (Statistics) on a contractual basis. A total of 8 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

As per the official notification, the place for Faculty position is in Kolkata, the Manager position is in Mumbai, and the Senior Executive position is in Jaipur.

According to the official notification of SBI recruitment 2023, eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI. The last date to apply is March 15, 2023.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Post name, details of vacancy

Manager (Retail Products): 05

Faculty (Executive Education): 02

Senior Executive (Statistics): 01

SBI Recruitment 2023: Salary/pay scale

For Manager (Retail Products), the applicable pay scale for MMGS-III is Rs (63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2 78230). The official will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility, other perks, etc.

For Faculty (Executive Education), the candidates will be paid Rs 25 to Rs 40 lakh per annum.

For Senior Executive (Statistics), the candidates will be paid Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh per annum.

SBI Recruitment 2023: Age limit

Manager (Retail Products)

Minimum age: 28 years

Maximum age: 38 years

Faculty (Executive Education)

Minimum age: 28 years

Maximum age: 55 years

Senior Executive (Statistics)

Minimum age: 25 years

Maximum age: 35 years

SBI Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI by paying Rs 750 as an application fee. SC/ ST/ PWD candidates are exempted from payment of a fee.

Download Official Notification for Manager Post

Download Official Notification for Faculty Post

Download Official Notification for Senior Executive