RRB NTPC CBT 2 to begin on May 9: Check all guidelines and special trains for candidates

The Railway Recruitment Board has scheduled to conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9 and May 10. The exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts.

Candidates who have not downloaded the admit card yet can download it from the official website (rrbcdg.gov.in.) by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day instructions can be checked here.

Instructions to be followed

Registered candidates should make sure to carry a printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates should go through the exam venue, exam city, and other details here

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least one an hour before the commencement of exams

Along with admit card, candidates should carry a valid ID proof with them

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card: Steps to download

Step1: Go to the Railway Recruitment Board’s website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card link

Step 3: Log in with your required details -- the date of birth and registration number

Step 4: RRB NTPC admit card 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Admit Card

Railways announces special trains for students

Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country. Most of these train services will run on May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning.

These trains will also transport them back home after their exams are over. However, aspirants would have to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions will be given.

Several special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Jabalpur-Nanded, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Agartala-Darbhanga, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agra Cantt-Patna, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Narsapur – Secunderabad, Vijayawada – Nagarsol, Jabalpur – Nizamuddin, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Delhi – Jammu Tawi, Jaipur – Amritsar, Veraval – Bandra, Jaipur – Indore, Kakinada to Kurnool, Kakinada to Mysore, Kadapa – Rajamundry, Kurnool – Mysore.