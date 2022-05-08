ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive vacancies, know eligibility, last date and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2022, 03:39 PM IST

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC) has issued a recruitment notification for 922 Non-Executive vacancies.

The application process has begun on Saturday, May 7 and the last date for the submission of the application form is May 28.

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com.

The post wise vacancy details along with reservations thereof for respective work-centres can be checked on the official website of the ONGC.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 300 for the General/OBC/ EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWBD/Ex-servicemen are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Selection process

The selection will be done through the Computer-based test( CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage click on the career tab and then the recruitment notice

Step 3: Next, look for the apply link

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.