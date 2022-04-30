ONGC Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Apply for 3614 Apprentice posts, know eligibility, steps to apply

File photo

ONGC is inviting applications for the posts of 3614 Graduate Apprentice, Trade Apprentice and Diploma Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961. The last date to apply is May 15, 2022. The last date to apply is ongcindia.com.

ONGC Apprentices Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Trade Apprentice (01 Years)

Stipend: 7,700/- (Per Month)

Post: Trade Apprentice (02 years)

Stipend: 8,050/- (Per Month)

Post: Diploma Apprentices

Stipend: 8,000/- (Per Month)

Post: Graduate Apprentice

Stipend: 9,000/- (Per Month)

ONGC Apprentices Recruitment 2022 total vacancies: 3614

Work Centre/Location wise Details

Northern Sector

Dehradun: 159

Delhi (ONGC Videsh Limited): 40

Jodhpur: 10

Total: 209

Mumbai Sector

Mumbai: 200

Goa: 15

Hazira: 74

Total: 305

Western Sector

Cambay: 96

Vadodara: 157

Ankleshwar: 438

Ahmedabad: 387

Mehsana: 356

Total: 1434

Eastern Sector

Jorhat: 110

Silchar: 51

Nazira & Sivasagar: 583

Total: 744

Southern Sector

Chennai: 50

Kakinada: 58

Rajahmundry: 353

Karaikal : 233

Total: 694

Central Sector

Agartala: 178

Kolkata: 50

Total: 228

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Apprentices Vacancy 2022

Accounts Executive: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com).

Office Assistant: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A

Secretarial Assistant: Candidate must have done ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial Practice.

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant): Candidate must have done B.Sc. with PCM or PCB or ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) Trade.

Diploma Apprentice: The candidate must have a Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the ONGC Official Website ongcindia.com.

Important Dates for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application submission: April 27, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 15, 2022

Date of Result/Selection: May 23, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on marks obtained in the minimum prescribed qualification and Merit.

Notification: ongcindia.com