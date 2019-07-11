RRB JE Stage 1 2019: Answer key released, check @rrbonlinereg.in.

Railway Recruitment Board(RRB) released the answer key for Junior Engineer Stage 1 exam for the posts of JE, JE(IT), DMS, CMA on July 11. Candidates can check their responses on the official website- rrbonlinereg.in.

This was a computer-based test(CBT) which was conducted from 22 May to 2 May and 26 June to 28 June.

The link for raising objections regarding questions, responses and answer keys has been activated today at 12: oo pm.

The link to raise an objection and the payment window will be closed on 14 June at 11:59 pm.

The prescribed fee for raising an objection is Rs 50/ + Application bank services charges per question. If the objection raised is found to be correct then the fee shall be refunded to the candidate.

Procedure for raising the objection:-

Step 1. Click on the objection link and view the question paper and responses by clicking on the "Question Paper & Response" button.

Step 2. While reviewing the question paper if the candidates want to raise an objection against any question, they can click on the "Raise Objection" button.

Step 3. This will open an objection page where the candidates can choose the type of objection from the drop down option and fill in the supporting details or upload the supporting documents.

Step 4. Click on the "Pay Now" button to make the payment for the selected objection.

Candidates can raise an objection for one question at a time and make the payment.

Steps to check the answer key:

Step 1.Log on to the official website- rrbonlinereg.in.

Step 2. Click on the link 'View Answer Sheet'

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter the Date of Birth.

Step 5. Enter the Captcha.

Step 6. Click on login.

Step 7. The answer key window will appear on the screen.

RRB's response to the objection will be final and no further objections can be raised by the candidates.