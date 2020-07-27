RBSE Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board Secondary Exam results likely to be declared today @rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to declare the class 10th board exam results today. The results will be declared from the RBSE headquarters at Ajmer and would be later released online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

However, the officials are yet to make any confirmations in this regard

The RBSE Board had earlier declared class 12th results with Arts stream result being declared on July 21.

Interested candidates can keep a track of the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra as he is likely to make an official announcement in case the Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, declares the class 10th board exam results today.

How to check RBSE Ajmer Class 10th Result 2020 online

Step 1: When the results are declared, log on to official result website of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Secondary School -2020 Result

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Over 10 lakh students had appeared in Rajasthan board Class 10 exam in 2020. The passing marks for RBSE class 10th exam is 33% in each subject. A candidate must score 33% marks in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others to pass the Secondary School Examination in Rajasthan.

The RBSE Secondary School Examination was to be held in March but were postponed midway due to Covid-19 outbreak. The remaining exams were then conducted in June under social distancing guidelines.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2020 were declared on Tuesday, July 21 in which 90.70% of students cleared the exam. The board had earlier declared the RBSE class 12th results for Commerce and the Science streams. 94.49% students of commerce stream have passed the exam while the percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90%.