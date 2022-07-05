PSEB Punjab Class 10th Result 2022 DECLARED, Gurdaspur district tops, pass percentage at 97.94%

File Photo

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 today - July 5, 2022. The results were announced at 12:15 pm by the PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma. Notably, the merit list and pass percentage will be out today, however, the PSEB Punjab Class 10th Result 2022 will be available on the websites- www.pseb.ac.in, www.indiaresults.com from July 6 afternoon. The overall pass percentage in Punjab board Class 10 result is 97.94 percent.

PSEB Punjab Class 10th Result 2022: District-wise Result

Topper: Gurdaspur district

Pathankot is in second

Firozpur at last

The PSEB Punjab class 10th board exams 2022 were conducted earlier this year in May, and the evaluation process was completed a while back.

PSEB Punjab Class 10th Result 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘www pseb ac in 10th result 2022’ link

Step 3: Enter the student's roll number or name

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: The online pseb.ac.in result 2022 term 2 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Once the result is declared online, students are advised to note that the provisional mark sheet would be made available first. The original mark sheets can be collected by students later on from their respective schools in the state.

Besides the official websites, students can also check their results through SMS.

Step 1: Type an SMS: PB10.

Step 2: Send to 5676750.

Step 3: PSEB class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

Step 4: Take a printout for future use.