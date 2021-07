OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for Food Security Officer posts -Salary, and other details

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications for Food Security Officer (FSO) posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ossc.gov.in. The last date to apply for OSSSC Recruitment is August 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 vacancies of Food Safety Officer (FSO).

OSSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Food Safety Officer (FSO)

No of Vacancy: 35

Pay Scale: 16800/- (Per Month)

OSSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

Un-reserved: 18

SEBC: 04

SC: 06

ST: 07

Total: 35

OSSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Science or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or M.Sc. in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine.

Application Fee: Pay the Examination Fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking or Pay Offline Through E Challan. for General and OBC: 200/- and for SC/ST/PWD: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ossc.gov.in.

Job Location: Odisha

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written tests and Computer Skill tests.

Starting Date for online application registration: July 26, 2021

Last Date for online application registration: August 25, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee: August 25, 2021

Last Date for online application submission: September 04, 2021

OSSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: ossc.gov.in