OSSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 233 posts at ossc.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications for 233 Auditor, Inspector of Textiles and Various Vacancy through Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (CGL)-2021. The last date to apply is April 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Group-B Graduate Level Recruitment 2021 Details

Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127

Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71

Auditor: 06

Auditor: 01

Inspector of Textiles: 28

Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)

OSSC Group-B Graduate Level Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university and the candidate must have passed in ME standard/HSC examination with Odisha as a language subject.

Age Limit: 21 to 38 years

Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.

For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee

For All Other Candidates: 200/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ossc.gov.in.

Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration: March 12, 2022

Last date for online application registration: April 11, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 11, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 22, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on written examination.

Notification: ossc.gov.in/OSSC