OSSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 233 posts at ossc.gov.in – Check pay scale, eligibility

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting applications for 233 Auditor, Inspector of Textiles and Various Vacancy through Combined Graduate Level Recruitment (CGL)-2021. The last date to apply is April 11, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ossc.gov.in.
OSSC Group-B Graduate Level Recruitment 2021 Details
Inspector of Cooperative Societies: 127
Auditor of Cooperative Societies: 71
Auditor: 06
Auditor: 01
Inspector of Textiles: 28
Pay Scale: 25,300/- (Per Month)
OSSC Group-B Graduate Level Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university and the candidate must have passed in ME standard/HSC examination with Odisha as a language subject.
Age Limit: 21 to 38 years
Application Fee: Pay application fee using through online Net banking/Debit card/Credit card etc.
For SC/ST/PWD Candidates: No Fee
For All Other Candidates: 200/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website ossc.gov.in.
Odisha SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Starting date for online application registration: March 12, 2022
Last date for online application registration: April 11, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: April 11, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: April 22, 2022
Selection Process: Selection will be based on written examination.
Notification: ossc.gov.in/OSSC