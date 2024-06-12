Twitter
Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah says he would like to see PM Narendra Modi in skullcap someday: 'He seems fond of...'

Naseeruddin Shah expressed that he would like to see PM Modi wearing a skullcap.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Naseeruddin Shah, in his recent interview, talked about Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister of India for the third time after the Lok Sabha election 2024 and said he would like to see him wearing skullcap someday.

While speaking to The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah said, "It is depressing, but not surprising. The hatred for Muslims seems to be visceral… Hamid Ansari (former Vice President) said there is an element of apprehension among the Muslims in the country. It is something we just have to get to, it is not something the Hindus alone or the Muslims alone can do. It is something we have to do together."

He further added, "Modi seems fond of headgear. I’d like to see him wear a skullcap someday… just wearing a skullcap would be a gesture. After his refusal to wear a skullcap at a function (in 2011), where the maulvis presented him with one, it is difficult to erase that memory. But if he does, it would be a gesture that ‘I am not separate from you. You and I are citizens of the same country. I have no aversion to you'. If he were to convince the Muslims of this country of that I think that would be a great help.”

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment in Hindi cinema and said there was hope for it to get better only if films were made without the intention of earning money. Speaking at 'Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City’ in New Delhi on Saturday, Shah said Hindi filmmakers have been making the same kind of films for the last 100 years. "It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don’t like them at all," the 73-year-old said.

Shah added that Indians all over the world go to watch Hindi films because it is their connection with their home but soon everyone will be fed up. "Hindustani food is loved everywhere because it has substance. What substance do Hindi films have? Yes, they are being watched everywhere..They say, ‘how exotic, how Indian, how colourful’. Soon they will be bored of it because there is no substance," the Masoom actor said.

(With inputs from PTI)

