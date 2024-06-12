Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

As per reports, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married later this month in Mumbai.

Recently, there have been reports that Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on June 23. Amid their wedding rumours, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress has slammed those people 'concerned' about her personal life.

Speaking to iDiva in a recent interview, Sonakshi said, "Firstly, it's nobody's business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don't know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn't bother me. People are curious; what can we do about it?".

As reports of her wedding began, Sonakshi's father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha also reacted to these rumours as he told Times Now, "I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this (the supposed wedding), and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa baap ke, sirf inform kart hain (nowadays children don't seek permission; they simply inform their parents). We are waiting to be informed."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are said to be dating each other for more than a couple of years now, but the actors have chosen to not talk about about their relationship in public. The two of them shared the screen space in the 2022 comedy film Double XL, which also featured Huma Qureshi in the leading role.

