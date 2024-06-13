'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

The Supreme Court is currently hearing the matter, and the education minister assured that they will comply with any decisions made by the court. "We will ensure no student is at a disadvantage," he added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dismissed claims of a paper leak in the NEET UG medical entrance examination on Thursday, asserting there is no evidence to support such allegations.

Pradhan emphasised that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is a highly credible institution. "There is no evidence of a paper leak in NEET UG. The allegations of corruption in NTA are unfounded," he told reporters.

On Thursday, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the decision to grant grace marks to 1,563 NEET UG 2024 candidates for MBBS, BDS, and other courses has been rescinded. These candidates will have the option to retake the exam on June 23.

For those who choose not to retake the exam, their original scores, minus the grace marks, will be used for determining their results.

