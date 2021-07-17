School reopening news: Schools in THIS state to reopen from July 26 for Classes 10 and 12

The Odisha government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10th and 12th from July 26, 2021. Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of School and Mass Education has informed on Saturday that decision will be applicable for both government and private schools.

“Online classes will continue for the rest of the students, including those of classes 10th and 12th. SOPs will be issued in this regard,” said Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary, Department of School & Mass Education, Odisha as quoted by India.com.

Schools will be open five days in a week, from Monday to Friday. The timing of the schools will be from 10 am to 1:30 pm. However, schools will continue with online classes for including classes 10 and 12.

Also read Delhi schools reopening: Kejriwal makes big statement on resumption of classes

Schools that are hosting matric examinations will reopen only after the examinations are over.

The Education Ministry also added that if the COVID-19 situation gets better, students of class 9 will also be called for physical classes. School for class 9 will re-open from August 16, 2021. It was also added that preparations have already been started for re-starting classes for class 11 from September 15, 2021.

The Odisha government on Thursday extended the partial lockdown in 10 districts till August 1, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra informed. This has been done keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Issuing fresh order, the state government announced relaxations in restrictions as it allowed shops and commercial establishments to remain open from 6 am to 5 pm in districts that fall in Category B.

Among the ten Category-B districts are Khordha (including Bhubaneswar), Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj.