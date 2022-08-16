Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

NEET UG, JEE Main 2022: Aspirants call for protest at Jantar Mantar, know why

Aspirants and student activists have been creating buzz on social media calling on their peers to join the call for protest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

NEET UG, JEE Main 2022: Aspirants call for protest at Jantar Mantar, know why
File Photo

Moving on from seeking second and third attempts at National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examinations, aspirants have expressed angst on a new issue. A protest has been called at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Wednesday (August 17). 

Aspirants and student activists have been creating buzz on social media calling on their peers to join the call for protest for demands involving the examinations of NEET UG, JEE Main and the newly-inducted Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG). 

The call for a symbolic protest is being led by student activist Pawan Bhadana, DNA affiliate Zee News reported citing digital flyers. A Google Forms link asks aspirants about their willingness to join the protest.  The protest has been scheduled to begin from 10 am tomorrow, as per the flyers. 

NEET aspirants are demanding re-neet citing the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores while engineering aspirants are demanding the third attempt for JEE Main claiming that technical problems hampered the exam for several candidates.

Why are students protesting?

The call for protest comes after the University Grant Commission (UGC) reportedly proposed merging NEET UG and JEE main with CUET. One joint examination will be conducted in Computer-based Testing (CBT) mode which will happen twice every year, as per the proposal. The proposal was met with mixed responses and triggered a debate on social media platforms. The reason for opposition to the proposal, students say, is difference in pattern of NEET and JEE papers as well as the level of difficulty for subjects.

Meanwhile, demands have been persistent from NEET aspirants for a second attempt citing irregularities in the exam and reports of paper rigging. On the other hand, groups of JEE Main aspirants have been demanding a third attempt claiming exam performance of several students was affected by technical issues, the report said.

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, Result Date: Latest updates students should know

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 423 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.