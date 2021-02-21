NHM Recruitment 2021: Apply for Staff Nurse, Radiologist, other posts at arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

NHM Recruitment 2021: The National Health Mission (NHM) Maharashtra has released a notification for multiple vacancies in the state on February 17. The National Health Mission Dhule, Arogya Vibhag, Maharashtra is inviting applications to fill a total of 72 vacancies of different positions. The interested candidates can apply for these vacancies online on the official link of the health department of the state: arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the applications can only be filled online on the website. The NHM is offering a chance to get recruited for vacancies such as Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Radiologist, Counsellor, Cold Chain Technician, Orthopedician, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Pediatrician, Anaesthetist, and others.

The candidates should make sure to complete their registration for the NHM Recruitment 2021 Maharashtra by February 26. The applications can therefore be filled between February 18 and February 26, 2021.

The official notification of the NHM Recruitment 2021 is also available on the official website. The candidates can read the same and get to know the eligibility criteria and other relevant information before registration. This is the direct link to the official website for checking details of these recruitments in Maharashtra.

Here is a list of the number of vacancies available for different posts:

Staff Nurse: 42

Male Medical Officer: 7

Female Medical Officer: 7

Radiologist: 1

Orthopedic: 1

Obstetrician and Gynecologist: 2

Paediatrician: 5

Anaesthetist: 2

STLS: 1

Counsellor: 1

Para Medical Worker: 1

Cold Chain Technician: 1

Block Facilitator: 1

Furthermore, the interested candidates should know that the age limit for the NHM Recruitment 2021 is 38 years for unreserved and general categories. A concession of five years in the upper age limit is available for SC and ST candidates according to the relaxation norms of the government. A concession of three years is similarly there for OBC candidates.