NEET UG 2023 Result: When to expect provisional answer key? See how to raise objections here

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 provisional answer key soon at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam will be able to check their NEET UG provisional answer key from the official website.

This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted on May 7 across 499 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Along with the provisional answer key, the board will also release the NEET OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

NEET UG 2023: How to check

Visit the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for “NEET UG 2023 Answer Key – Download.”

Enter the NEET application number and password.

A PDF file with NEET UG 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Download the answer key and take a printout for further reference.

NEET UG 2023: Raise objections

Candidates can raise objections, if any after the NEET UG provisional answer key is released using their application number and password. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.