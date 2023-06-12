Search icon
NEET UG 2023 final answer key, result: Check all you need to know here

The NEET UG 2023 result and final answer key will be out soon. Read below to know all details here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

NEET UG 2023| Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023.  Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the same, the NEET UG 2023 result and final answer key are expected to be out soon. 

Once released, candidates will be able to check the NEET UG 2023 result and answer key from the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. 

Along with the result, NTA will also release the toppers' names and category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year. 

NTA NEET UG 2023: How to check 

  • Go to the official website– neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Candidates have to log in with their credentials details.
  • The NEET UG 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the NEET UG 2023 result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Important details

To check the NEET UG 2023 results, candidates will have to log in to the official online portal. To log in, candidates will need to enter details such as 

  • Application number 
  • Password
  • Security pin

 

