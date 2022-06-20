NEET UG 2022: NTA acknowledges receiving requests for postponement

File Photo

The National Eligibility cum Entrace Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is slated to be conducted on July 17. However, there has been an intensifying call for delay from several students. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conduction the NEET UG entrance exam, has recently acknowledged receiving requests from student representations for delay in the exam.

The NTA was responding to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, as per a Times of India report. The testing agency further stated that no revisions have been made in the schedule for NEET UG 2022 until now. Nevertheless, students have continued to call for delay in the conduct of the crucial entrance exam needed for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS.

Students have been constantly urging for postponement on Twitter, tagging not only NTA but also the Ministry of Education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and also the Prime Minister's Office. The hashtag #JUSTICEforNEETUG trending since weekend. A postponement of the NEET UG entrance exam for a period between 30 to 45 days is being requested by aspirants.

Meanwhile, NEET UG aspirants recently penned a fresh letter to the Education Minister seeking delay in the medical entrance exam. Ennumerating their reasons for the request, students had urged a delay of 6 weeks in the exam to have adequate preparation time.

“Pursuing MBBS and becoming a doctor is a dream of lakhs of students and the emotions of their parents and teachers are connected with this exam. But due to the declaration of premature dates, they have started to give up on their dreams. Please allocate them an adequate amount of time so that they can prepare well for the exam,” the letter mentioned.

The fresh letter came after over 10,000 NEET UG aspirants had written to the NTA urging delay. In that letter, it was highlighted that the counselling for NEET 2021 was incomplete. Furthermore, the NEET UG 2022 date of July 17 also clashes with the dates for CUET and JEE Mains, aspirants reasoned.