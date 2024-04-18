NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

In India, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is regarded as one of the most difficult exams. A girl named Kriti Agarwal passed the NEET exam on her third try, demonstrating that passing the exam demands a great deal of effort and resolve. Learn about her achievements.

Kriti Agarwal's perseverance and hardworking abilities helped her achieve success in life. This was her third time passing the medical entrance exam. Her AIPMT was given in 2012, and then in 2013 and 2014 she gave NEEt. To maintain her concentration on passing the medical exam, she even dropped twice. Kriti was able to pass the preliminary exam but was not able to advance to the final round in 2012.

After failing the exams, she dropped out and showed up for the 2013 NEET. She set aside everything that might divert her attention, including WhatsApp and Facebook. She purposefully erased her school friends' contacts from her phone in order to stay focused.

Kriti started by concentrating on her unfinished business by starting with chemistry and physics. She began answering practice questions in Physics every day, and she completed all of the exams that year. She didn't even stop to take breaks on her way to the coaching facility from her house. She reportedly studied while waiting for the bus at the bus stop and even while waiting on the platform of the local train.

Her parents offered her a lot of support and understanding. They used to try not to bother her because they knew she was working hard. She used to have all the room she needed to finish her education.

Kriti also took the UPCPMT, but because it was a UP Board course, she was unable to earn a high score, according to News18. She scored 1900 on this test, but still wasn't selected. All she could do was either go or get a B.Sc. But she was so focused on getting into a medical college that she was unable to even imagine herself sitting in a B.Sc. college.



She discussed her problem with his coaching class instructor and decided to take a break and study more. After that, Kriti worked very hard throughout the year to achieve an All India Rank of 1084. She has now effectively finished the initial stage of her medical career.