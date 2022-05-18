NEET PG 2022: Check exam pattern, marking scheme, important details candidates must know

File Photo | Representational

NEET PG 2022 on May 21: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate 2022 is set to be conducted on Saturday (May 21), as per schedule. The exam comes after a month of speculation, court plea and demands for postponement of NEET PG 2022. The admit card was released on Monday (May 16). Candidates will now be in their final phases of preparation.

NEET PG 2022 exam important details

As per the official notification from National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the NEET PG 2022 exam will be conducted on May 21, 2022, across the country. The timing of the exam will be from 9 am to 12:30 pm. NEET PG 2022 will be conducted in computer-based mode.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without original government photo ID proof verification.

Candidates will need to carry required documents to the centre, details of which can be found in information bulletin and admit card.

Syllabus for NEET PG 2022

The NEET PG 2022 syllabus will encompass “subject/ knowledge area as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations issued by the erstwhile Medical Council of India with prior approval of the Govt of India,” as per the information bulletin. This includes topics that the candidates have studied in their MBBS course.

Exam pattern for NEET PG 2022

The exam pattern for NEET PG 2022 comprises multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which the candidates will have to answer via a computer-based testing mode in the exam centres. There will be 200 MCQs where only one of the options will be the correct answer. Candidates will get three and a half hours to answer these questions.

Marking scheme for NEET PG 2022

The NEET PG 2022 exam questions carry a negative marking scheme. An incorrect answer will deduct 25% of the marks to be obtained from the question from the score of the candidate. Each correct answer will score 4 marks while an incorrect answer will mean a 1-mark deduction. Unanswered questions will get 0 marks.