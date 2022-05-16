NEET PG 2022 Admit Card released, exam on May 21, know how to download hall ticket

File photo

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card has been released on (May 16). Candidates can download NEET PG admit card through the official website nbe.edu.in. All aspirants must note that since the NEET PG 2022 postponement plea has been rejected, the exam will be conducted as per the original schedule, on May 21.

Medical aspirants had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 examination since the dates of the test are clashing with the already-underway NEET PG 2021 counselling, which was delayed several times.

The petitioners were seeking the deferment of the examination by 4 to 8 weeks so that those who appeared for NEET PG 2021 counselling have enough time to prepare for this year’s exam.

NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses.

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: steps to download

- Visit the official website of the National Board of Examinations - nbe.edu.in.

- Click on the NEET PG link available on the homepage (Direct link to be activated soon)

- Enter your details as required.

- Your NEET PG admit card will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and take a printout for future references.

SC rejects plea seeking exam postponement

The Supreme Court on Friday finally decided not to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2022, citing reasons of doctors’ careers and the needs of the patients.

The Supreme Court bench rejected the plea filed by medical aspirants seeking the deferment of the medical entrance examination, stating that the postponement of NEET PG 2022 would lead to “chaos and uncertainty” for the care of the patients.