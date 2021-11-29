MCC NEET 2021 counselling: NTA makes BIG statement over AIQ, state quota counselling students must know

It is to be noted that NEET UG counselling is conducted by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee.

NEET 2021 counselling latest updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that it is responsible for conducting NEET entrance exams, declaring the NEET entrance exam result and releasing the NEET UG merit list based on All India rank and the responsibility of NEET UG counselling lies with the state and central medical counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

“The responsibility of NTA is to conduct the examination and declare the result based on eligibility criteria provided by National Medical Commission. Candidates submitted their category as per National Category List and based on the same the result has been declared," NTA in a statement said.

It further added: “NTA has provided All India Rank to the candidates and the admitting Authorities will draw a merit list based on All India Rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per State Category List. State Counselling Authorities will accordingly make their Merit List. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it and no change in any data will be made by the NTA.”

It is to be noted that NEET UG counselling is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Notably, the MCC and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) are yet to announce NEET 2021 counselling dates.

“During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. NTA does not have any responsibility towards the correctness/genuinity of the uploaded information/documents during the application process,” NTA added.