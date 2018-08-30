National Testing Agency's free coaching for competitive exams to begin soon; visit nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday began the registration process for all those who want to prepare for examinations such as JEE, NET, UGC, NEET, etc.

The government-established National Testing Agency will make higher education possible for all, as it offers free coaching for a number of competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Exams, the NEET for medical tests, the UGC exams, and the National Elegibility Test (NET) that carves a path to do a PhD.

NTA, however, will prove to be bad news for a number of private institutes, given the exorbitant amount they charge. According to a report in The Times of India, the purpose of setting up such an institute is to coach rural and semi-urban candidates.

"NTA will create a system which will promote teaching (by teachers), learning (by students) and assessment (by parents and institutions).NTA strongly believes in quality, efficiency, effectiveness, equity and security of assessments. To practice these values, NTA will constantly engage with its stakeholders, viz. students, parents, teachers, experts and partner institutions," NTA said in its website

NTA will launch the mobile application and websites for registration on September 1.

Students interested can register on nta.ac.in.

This is the process

1) Click on https://nta.ac.in/www.nta.ac.in

2) Once you enter the page, click this link

3) Enter your details

4) Click submit

NTA has been established as a premier, specialist, autonomous and self-sustainedtesting organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions. To assess competence of candidates for admissions and recruitment has always been a challenge in terms of matching with research based international standards, efficiency, transparency and error free delivery.