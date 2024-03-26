Twitter
Education

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Her hard work paid off and she secured an impressive AIR-51 in her first attempt when she was only 22.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

The UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India and applicants are required to study with dedication and determination. While many applicants need three or four attempts to pass the UPSC test, IAS Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC Civil Service Exam with just one year of preparation became youngest IAS officer at the age of 22. 

IAS Ananya Singh is a native of Prayagraj, she is a district topper in class 10 as well as 12 board examinations. At the young age of 22, she cracked the most competitive exam of the nation UPSC. 

Ananya Singh completed her early education at Prayagraj's St. Mary's Convent School. In class 10th board exam, she got 96 percent marks, and in the 12th she secured 98.25 percent. In both classes 10th and 12th, she was the CISCE board district topper. Ananya completed her graduation in Economics Honors from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

She wanted to become a civil servant since childhood. However, she started preparing for UPSC CSE in 2019 and received an overall AIR 51. Singh said she was she was shocked by her rank. She had fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer at the young age of 22. 

Ananya Singh is an IAS officer and a synthesizer player. In an interview with Delhi Knowledge Track, Ananya said that she started her preparation by writing answers to questions following her performance on the Main exam. 

She continued by saying that she was pressed for time and could not dedicate much time to writing. On her first attempt, she did, however, pass the UPSC exam. IAS officer Ananya Singh is now based in West Bengal. She is fairly active on social media and has more than 44.8k Instagram followers.

