Meet woman who was IPS officer then IAS officer, cracked UPSC without coaching, her AIR was...

Divya Tanwar, a woman from Mahendragarh in Haryana, is a role model for aspirants who value hard effort and strategy in life

For many people who want to serve their country and achieve the respect of the public, the UPSC CSE exam is a dream come true, with thousands of candidates vying for a spot in what is regarded as the hardest exam. While most applicants seek it with the help of coaching programmes, those who are truly dedicated to passing this exam prepare for it extensively through methods, hard work, and dedication. However, not everyone succeeds on the hardest exam, and ambitious students search for sources of encouragement. And what could be more inspiring than the incredible tales of achievement of the officers who overcame all challenges to realise the seemingly unattainable goal?

This is a motivational story about perseverance. Divya Tanwar, a woman from Mahendragarh in Haryana, is a role model for aspirants who value hard effort and strategy in life. Her early education was accomplished in state-run institutions. Divya was then selected to register at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mahendragarh. Many UPSC candidates find inspiration in IAS Divya Tanwar's incredible story of overcoming poverty and landing the most sought-after job in India after attending a government school and proving that persistence and determination can overcome any challenge.

IAS Divya put in a lot of effort and used a variety of online resources, including test series, even though she couldn't afford tutoring. Her diligence paid off, as she passed the most difficult exam on her first try in 2021 and received an All India Rank (AIR) of 438. It is noteworthy that, at age 21, she was appointed as India's youngest IPS member. She subsequently retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 at the age of 22, receiving an AIR 105. She eventually earned an IAS through self-study thanks to her unwavering passion and sheer perseverance.

Through her social media posts, the IAS officer, who has over 158,000 Instagram followers, continues to inspire other hopefuls. The most sought-after test, the UPSC, is the foundation of the Indian government system. Posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Revenue Services (IRS), and Indian Foreign Services are the most sought-after UPSC career opportunities.