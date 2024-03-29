Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli's frosty glare aimed at Gautam Gambhir sets internet on fire ahead of RCB vs KKR showdown

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings

Making Indian Legal Education Inclusive For Equitable Judicial System - Call To Action By Advocate Rupankan Sharma

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

Bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2024

Wives of Indian politicians who rose to power

7 ways to stop excessive  sweating in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Sonu Sood slams cricket fans after Hardik Pandya is booed at Mumbai Indians' IPL game: 'It’s not they, it’s us who fail'

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

Navjot received guidance from a reputable Delhi-based school and gained 735 on her first try at the UPSC exam

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 05:23 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Since self-made women are models of diligence, tenacity, and fortitude, their success stories are the most inspirational. IPS officer Navjot Simi, a former doctor, is one such inspirational success story.

She was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on December 21, 1987. She completed her studies for a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute in Ludhiana. After working as a dentist for a while, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Navjot received guidance from a reputable Delhi-based school and gained 735 on her first try at the UPSC exam. She was assigned to the Bihar cadre and the IPS service. She is employed as Patna's DSP. 

As an IPS officer, she has successfully prevented crime, safeguarded women and children, and ensured social welfare. She is also active on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram, where she has a large following. 

She emphasised that the secret to passing the test is having motivation and dedication. She advised people to have a clear idea of their goals and the reasons behind their desire to enter the civil service.

Navjot is wed to IAS Tushar Singla, a fellow Punjabi who scored an all-India 86 on the UPSC exam in 2015. He is currently serving as Banka, Bihar's District Magistrate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, IIT graduate who cracked UPSC exam in third attempt to become IAS officer, got AIR...

Pause your day and watch these bears enjoying a swanky swan boat ride

Meet Bollywood's glamour girl, who gave India's first ever bold photoshoot, then quit films, moved to Pakistan due to...

DNA TV Show: Analysis on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand extended till April 1 in liquor policy case

Apple iPhone 15 Plus available at just Rs 25,999 after Rs 57,000 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement