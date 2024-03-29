Meet woman, doctor-turned civil servant, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

Since self-made women are models of diligence, tenacity, and fortitude, their success stories are the most inspirational. IPS officer Navjot Simi, a former doctor, is one such inspirational success story.

She was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on December 21, 1987. She completed her studies for a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Baba Jaswant Singh Dental Hospital and Research Institute in Ludhiana. After working as a dentist for a while, she decided to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Navjot received guidance from a reputable Delhi-based school and gained 735 on her first try at the UPSC exam. She was assigned to the Bihar cadre and the IPS service. She is employed as Patna's DSP.

As an IPS officer, she has successfully prevented crime, safeguarded women and children, and ensured social welfare. She is also active on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram, where she has a large following.

She emphasised that the secret to passing the test is having motivation and dedication. She advised people to have a clear idea of their goals and the reasons behind their desire to enter the civil service.

Navjot is wed to IAS Tushar Singla, a fellow Punjabi who scored an all-India 86 on the UPSC exam in 2015. He is currently serving as Banka, Bihar's District Magistrate.