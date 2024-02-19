Meet student who battled cerebral palsy, got admission in IIT; now got job at Google at 22 with high salary package...

Twitter
Headlines

CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah likely to be rested, star player set to return for Ranchi Test

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CCI gives clean chit to INSCO in Hindustan National Glass case

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Good news for flat buyers in Noida, Greater Noida, registry camps to be set up soon; check details

9 Hollywood films that haunted us for days

AI imagines robots doing farming in India, check pics 

Weight Loss: Best legumes and beans to shed belly fat fast 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Watch! IAF's Rafale Roars Through The Sky Of Pokhran | Exercise Vayu Shakti-24

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeEducation

Education

Meet student who battled cerebral palsy, got admission in IIT; now got job at Google at 22 with high salary package...

The journey to secure a job at a globally renowned tech company was extremely difficult but with the support of his parents and teachers at the institute, Pranav battled all adversities to accomplish his goal of becoming a software engineer.

article-main

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 05:02 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One can do wonders even in the darkest of times if he or she has unwavering determination, passion and belief in their dreams. This was proved true by the 22-year-old cerebral palsy-affected wheelchair-bound Pranav Nair to battle numerous challenges and study computer engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and then get a job in placements at Google.

The journey to secure a job at a globally renowned tech company was extremely difficult but with the support of his parents and teachers at the institute, Pranav battled all adversities to accomplish his goal of becoming a software engineer.

''As a child, my struggle mainly revolved around two fronts - the first was academic as I faced a lot of hassles in logistics. While my parents believed firmly that I attain education at a mainstream school, most schools were reluctant to give admission to a student like me for various reasons – for instance, they may have to shift classrooms to the ground floor, install elevators, or provide certain additional support to me'', he asserted.

“Besides, being in a wheelchair makes travelling not so easy as I always had to depend on someone and specific modes of transport which used to add to my burden of studies,” Pranav added.

He further elaborated, “The other aspect of my struggle was at a personal level as people, including friends, tend to have a different perspective about a disabled person. As a child, I had to skip many childhood pleasures such as picnics, treks, sports, and others but I found solace and success in other activities, particularly public speaking."

Pranav credited his success to his parents by saying, “My parents provided me with a platform where I could dream beyond ordinary norms. They were able to gauge through the million small hassles and make things easy and possible for me during various phases of my life. They have been there for me physically, financially, and above all emotionally.”

After finishing his schooling at Muscat in Oman, Pranav wanted to become a doctor but his parents advised him to choose a career where he would succeed and not be limited due to his physical abilities.

''The next calling came from my interest and love of computers, and I decided to become a software engineer. Fortunately, I was also able to get a seat in an IIT in Computer Science and Engineering with rank 27 in the Person with Disability (PWD) category, Pranav said.

“I did not face too many challenges in IIT Guwahati. Whatever difficulties I had faced in school were resolved seamlessly, and living in a hostel has helped me learn self-survival skills and be more independent,” asserted Pranav.

For Pranav, IIT was a stepping stone as the institute field his dreams with enormous opportunities to grow – be it placements hackathons, inter IITs, clubs, and more.

“Being surrounded by a highly ambitious cohort of students, with each doing something impactful and different, has inspired me to learn more and my growth has been holistic,” Pranav asserted.

His seniors at IITG assisted him crack two internships with Google during an on-campus recruitment drive. Based on his work during both the stints, he was provided a Pre Placement Offer (PPO) from the tech giant at Bengaluru where he will join in July after completing his graduation.

"Consistent preparation online on various coding platforms along with mock interview and internship experiences in startup companies too helped me to be more prepared and aware of the corporate expectations,” he stated.

Pranav’s goals for the future revolve around his career in software, and work that will assist the masses. He aspires to give back to society by changing people’s lives and making it more accessible.

“I also wish that my physical disabilities don't bother me in any way during my work and that I have an equal platform with work-life balance,” aspires Pranav.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    JD Majethia reacts to underperformance of Khichdi 2, says 'humari pehli galti yeh thi ki...' | Exclusive

    This Maharaja's three-story chariot required four elephants to move, 200 year old royal buggy is still used to...

    After meeting with Union ministers, farmer leader says, we'll continue with 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb 21 if…

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he felt guilty after doing Rajinikanth-starrer Petta: ‘I had no idea what…’

    Jammu: Flying drones, other aerial devices temporarily banned ahead of PM Modi's visit

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

    Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

    In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

    Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

    5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE