Meet student who battled cerebral palsy, got admission in IIT; now got job at Google at 22 with high salary package...

The journey to secure a job at a globally renowned tech company was extremely difficult but with the support of his parents and teachers at the institute, Pranav battled all adversities to accomplish his goal of becoming a software engineer.

One can do wonders even in the darkest of times if he or she has unwavering determination, passion and belief in their dreams. This was proved true by the 22-year-old cerebral palsy-affected wheelchair-bound Pranav Nair to battle numerous challenges and study computer engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and then get a job in placements at Google.

''As a child, my struggle mainly revolved around two fronts - the first was academic as I faced a lot of hassles in logistics. While my parents believed firmly that I attain education at a mainstream school, most schools were reluctant to give admission to a student like me for various reasons – for instance, they may have to shift classrooms to the ground floor, install elevators, or provide certain additional support to me'', he asserted.

“Besides, being in a wheelchair makes travelling not so easy as I always had to depend on someone and specific modes of transport which used to add to my burden of studies,” Pranav added.

He further elaborated, “The other aspect of my struggle was at a personal level as people, including friends, tend to have a different perspective about a disabled person. As a child, I had to skip many childhood pleasures such as picnics, treks, sports, and others but I found solace and success in other activities, particularly public speaking."

Pranav credited his success to his parents by saying, “My parents provided me with a platform where I could dream beyond ordinary norms. They were able to gauge through the million small hassles and make things easy and possible for me during various phases of my life. They have been there for me physically, financially, and above all emotionally.”

After finishing his schooling at Muscat in Oman, Pranav wanted to become a doctor but his parents advised him to choose a career where he would succeed and not be limited due to his physical abilities.

''The next calling came from my interest and love of computers, and I decided to become a software engineer. Fortunately, I was also able to get a seat in an IIT in Computer Science and Engineering with rank 27 in the Person with Disability (PWD) category, Pranav said.

“I did not face too many challenges in IIT Guwahati. Whatever difficulties I had faced in school were resolved seamlessly, and living in a hostel has helped me learn self-survival skills and be more independent,” asserted Pranav.

For Pranav, IIT was a stepping stone as the institute field his dreams with enormous opportunities to grow – be it placements hackathons, inter IITs, clubs, and more.

“Being surrounded by a highly ambitious cohort of students, with each doing something impactful and different, has inspired me to learn more and my growth has been holistic,” Pranav asserted.

His seniors at IITG assisted him crack two internships with Google during an on-campus recruitment drive. Based on his work during both the stints, he was provided a Pre Placement Offer (PPO) from the tech giant at Bengaluru where he will join in July after completing his graduation.

"Consistent preparation online on various coding platforms along with mock interview and internship experiences in startup companies too helped me to be more prepared and aware of the corporate expectations,” he stated.

Pranav’s goals for the future revolve around his career in software, and work that will assist the masses. He aspires to give back to society by changing people’s lives and making it more accessible.

“I also wish that my physical disabilities don't bother me in any way during my work and that I have an equal platform with work-life balance,” aspires Pranav.