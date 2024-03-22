Twitter
Meet social media star who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt to become IPS officer, got AIR..

Aashna Chaudhary's story demonstrates, anyone can realise their goals if they have perseverance, hard work, and mental toughness.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

(Image source: Instsgram)
Passing the UPSC, one of the hardest exams in the world, is no small accomplishment. Even for the best players, the UPSC presents a difficult challenge because of its strict selection procedure. But as Aashna Chaudhary's story demonstrates, anyone can realise their goals if they have perseverance, hard work, and mental toughness. From a modest upbringing in Pikhua town, Uttar Pradesh, Aashna Chaudhary set out to pass the UPSC civil services exam and become an IPS officer.

Dr. Ajit Chaudhary, her father, is a professor at a state university. Indu Singh is her mother, and she stays at home. Academics and social work have always piqued Aashna's interest. St. Xavier's School in Pilkhua, St. Mary's School in Udaipur, and Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad were among the Indian schools where she attended. She did exceptionally well in school, earning a 96.5 percent grade in the humanities stream in her 12th grade year. 

She graduated in English Literature from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College for Women, one of India's most prestigious institutions. She also earned a master's degree in international relations from South Asian University, which is a collaboration of eight SAARC countries. During her studies, she also worked for an NGO that educates underprivileged children.

She made the decision to take the civil services examination in 2019 after getting inspiration from her family. She failed the preliminary exam on her first try in 2020, which was disappointing. Unfazed, she persevered and tried again in 2021. She regrettably missed the preliminary round once more, which caused uncertainty and a severe knock to her confidence. Rather than allowing self-doubt to win, Aashna fearlessly examined her past errors and revised her approach to preparation. She worked harder and smarter this time around. To keep getting better, she painstakingly rewrote the curriculum, took practice exams, and asked professionals for input on her responses.

In 2022, her hard work paid off as she aced the preliminary exams. Still, she was going to face the UPSC Mains, the ultimate test. She prepared for the nine papers—which covered general studies, optional subjects, essays, and language—with unwavering determination. She also improved her communication abilities, mental toughness, and personality through practice interviews. After putting in a lot of work, Aashna performed exceptionally well, placing her 116th out of over ten lakh applicants who took the test. She achieved her desired position in the Indian Police Service (IPS) with an impressive 992 marks.

Apart from being a prestigious IPS officer, Ashana is a social media star with 255,000 followers on Instagram. 

