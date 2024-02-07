Education

Meet girl who has won Rs 3.32 crore in prize money, she is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT

A 17-year-old girl from Bengaluru won a prize value of around Rs 3,32,00,000 in a competition organised by tech giants.

A 17-year-old girl from Bengaluru won a prize value of around Rs 3,32,00,000 in a competition organised by tech giants. Sia Godika from Bengaluru bagged the Junior Challenge 2023 International Science Video Competition. This competition was launched by Google co-founder Sergery Brin, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Russian tech giant Yuri Milner and his wife Julia and American entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki. This competition was created with the aim to inspire creative thinking about fundamental concepts in life sciences, physics and mathematics. It is also known as the 'Oscars of science'. Siya Godika is a Class 12 student who won the Junior Challenge for creating a video called 'Yamanaka Factors'. Her video was inspired by the work of Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka, demonstrating the pluripotent stem cell technology that can reportedly 'turn back time' on cells. According to TOI, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation said Sia will receive a college scholarship of Rs 2.7 crore, for her winning video explaining Nobel laureate Shinya Yamanaka's discoveries on cellular reprogramming. Read: Meet IPS officer, daughter of IAS officer, who worked in Bollywood films, cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt with AIR... Sia's science teacher Arka Maulik will receive a share of Rs 41 lakh from the prize, and her school, Neev Academy, will get a lab designed by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory worth Rs 83 lakhs. The statement said that this (technology highlighted in the video) has a huge impact on the treatment of age-related and degenerative diseases.

