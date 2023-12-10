Headlines

Meet India's richest actress, debut film was disaster, worked in 19 flop films, gave hit film after 4 years, net worth..

CLAT 2024 Result today: Check expected cut-offs for top 5 NLUs

Meet one of India's youngest IPS officers, who cracked UPSC at 21 in first attempt with AIR...

Meet man who failed in school, first salary was just Rs 11000, built three companies, now earns in...

Zoya Akhtar says casting Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies does not amount to nepotism: 'Who are you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest actress, debut film was disaster, worked in 19 flop films, gave hit film after 4 years, net worth..

CLAT 2024 Result today: Check expected cut-offs for top 5 NLUs

Meet one of India's youngest IPS officers, who cracked UPSC at 21 in first attempt with AIR...

Inspiring quotes from Naruto

7 superfoods to increase haemoglobin levels

7 Indian actors who survived near-fatal accidents

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Zoya Akhtar says casting Suhana, Agastya, Khushi in The Archies does not amount to nepotism: 'Who are you...'

Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Lost his parents at 18, sold lipsticks, nail polishes in buses, lived in 1RK with brother; do you know this actor?

HomeEducation

Education

Meet one of India's youngest IPS officers, who cracked UPSC at 21 in first attempt with AIR...

At the young age of 21, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh resident Adarsh Kant Shukla cracked UPSC to become an IPS officer. He comes from a quite ordinary family. His father Radha Kant Shukla worked as an accountant for a private company when Adarsh joined the IPS.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many young people in the nation aspire to become IASs or IPSs each year, but achieving this goal is difficult because it requires passing the UPSC, the hardest exam in India. Because of this, not many people manage to pass this exam even after putting in a lot of effort day and night.

There are considerably fewer individuals among them who are successful on their first try. However, even without instruction, it is feasible to become an IPS on your first try if you have the determination of Adarsh Kant Shukla.

Who is IPS Adarsh Kant Shukla?

At the young age of 21, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh resident Adarsh Kant Shukla cracked UPSC to become an IPS officer. He comes from a quite ordinary family. His father Radha Kant Shukla worked as an accountant for a private company when Adarsh joined the IPS. His father aspired to work for the administration as well. However, his desire could not come true because of the house's dire financial situation.

The father of Adarsh Kant Shukla arrived in Barabanki from his village approximately twenty years ago. He stayed in a rented room while he was employed here, and later he built his own home. The mother of Adarsh is a homemaker.

To instruct Adarsh's parents did their best to provide him with good academic instruction. After failing to achieve his own goal of becoming an officer, Adarsh's father chose to satisfy his desire by making his son an IPS officer.  Adarsh too put in a lot of effort and, at a young age, realised his father's desire for him to become an IPS officer.

Adarsh Kant Shukla, who excelled academically from an early age, earned a B.Sc. from National PG College in Lucknow. He won a gold medal in biology. An IPS officer had always been Adarsh's ideal job. He didn't begin preparing for the UPSC until after receiving his diploma because of this.

In 2020, Adarsh appeared for the first time in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He got an IPS after clearing the UPSC on his first try, ranking 149th overall in India. Adarsh counselled other young people, saying that the Civil Services Test needs to be approached similarly to other exams. The only goal in life shouldn't be to achieve this.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mayawati's BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

UPSC IAS Mains Result 2023 to release soon; Know where, how to check

‘Batting at No.5 is tough, but…’: Dravid's message for Rinku ahead of IND vs SA T20I clash

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE