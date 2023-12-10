Meet one of India's youngest IPS officers, who cracked UPSC at 21 in first attempt with AIR...

At the young age of 21, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh resident Adarsh Kant Shukla cracked UPSC to become an IPS officer. He comes from a quite ordinary family. His father Radha Kant Shukla worked as an accountant for a private company when Adarsh joined the IPS.

Many young people in the nation aspire to become IASs or IPSs each year, but achieving this goal is difficult because it requires passing the UPSC, the hardest exam in India. Because of this, not many people manage to pass this exam even after putting in a lot of effort day and night.

There are considerably fewer individuals among them who are successful on their first try. However, even without instruction, it is feasible to become an IPS on your first try if you have the determination of Adarsh Kant Shukla.

Who is IPS Adarsh Kant Shukla?

At the young age of 21, Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh resident Adarsh Kant Shukla cracked UPSC to become an IPS officer. He comes from a quite ordinary family. His father Radha Kant Shukla worked as an accountant for a private company when Adarsh joined the IPS. His father aspired to work for the administration as well. However, his desire could not come true because of the house's dire financial situation.

The father of Adarsh Kant Shukla arrived in Barabanki from his village approximately twenty years ago. He stayed in a rented room while he was employed here, and later he built his own home. The mother of Adarsh is a homemaker.

To instruct Adarsh's parents did their best to provide him with good academic instruction. After failing to achieve his own goal of becoming an officer, Adarsh's father chose to satisfy his desire by making his son an IPS officer. Adarsh too put in a lot of effort and, at a young age, realised his father's desire for him to become an IPS officer.

Adarsh Kant Shukla, who excelled academically from an early age, earned a B.Sc. from National PG College in Lucknow. He won a gold medal in biology. An IPS officer had always been Adarsh's ideal job. He didn't begin preparing for the UPSC until after receiving his diploma because of this.

In 2020, Adarsh appeared for the first time in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He got an IPS after clearing the UPSC on his first try, ranking 149th overall in India. Adarsh counselled other young people, saying that the Civil Services Test needs to be approached similarly to other exams. The only goal in life shouldn't be to achieve this.