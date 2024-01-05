Meet man with Rs 250 crore salary, ex-Apple employee with Rs 3800 crore net worth, not from IIT, he is…

Headlines

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan’s Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says ‘we will give...'

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man with Rs 250 crore salary, ex-Apple employee with Rs 3800 crore net worth, not from IIT, he is…

One such Indian engineer worked for companies like Apple, Silicon Graphics and MeasureX before landing a job where he gets a salary of more than Rs 250 crore.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

article-main
Shantanu Narayen
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world but that doesn’t mean that all Indian geniuses are from that institution. There are several tech giants that are spearheaded by brilliant IT minds that secured engineering degrees from other popular colleges. One such Indian engineer worked for companies like Apple, Silicon Graphics and MeasureX before landing a job where he gets a salary of more than Rs 250 crore. According to Hurun list, in 2022, he had a net worth of Rs 3800 crore dollars. On the other hand, Sundar Pichai's net worth was Rs 5300 crore. The engineer we are talking about is Shantanu Narayen who is Chairman, President and CEO of Adobe. For those who are unaware, Adobe currently has a market cap of more than Rs 258 billion dollars.

Born in a well-to-do Hyderabad family, Shantanu Narayen completed his engineering from Hyderabad's Osmania University. After his graduation, he moved to the US to get a master's degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University, Ohio. During his master’s, he met Reni, who later became his wife. He also holds a MBA degree from the University of California.

Shantanu Narayen started his career by joining a startup called MeasureX Automobiles System in 1986. After 3 years, he got an opportunity to join Apple and he went for it. He stayed at Apple for around six years and moved to Silicon Graphics, which dealt with desktop products. He joined Adobe as a senior vice president. Right before the company headed into one of its worst phases during the 2008 recession, Narayen was appointed as the CEO. Through his hard work and intelligence, Narayen was able to pull out the company from the crisis. Shantanu Narayen is lauded for Adobe's subscription model which became a roaring success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE