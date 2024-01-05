Meet man with Rs 250 crore salary, ex-Apple employee with Rs 3800 crore net worth, not from IIT, he is…

One such Indian engineer worked for companies like Apple, Silicon Graphics and MeasureX before landing a job where he gets a salary of more than Rs 250 crore.

IIT graduates are leading a few of the biggest tech companies in the world but that doesn’t mean that all Indian geniuses are from that institution. There are several tech giants that are spearheaded by brilliant IT minds that secured engineering degrees from other popular colleges. One such Indian engineer worked for companies like Apple, Silicon Graphics and MeasureX before landing a job where he gets a salary of more than Rs 250 crore. According to Hurun list, in 2022, he had a net worth of Rs 3800 crore dollars. On the other hand, Sundar Pichai's net worth was Rs 5300 crore. The engineer we are talking about is Shantanu Narayen who is Chairman, President and CEO of Adobe. For those who are unaware, Adobe currently has a market cap of more than Rs 258 billion dollars.

Born in a well-to-do Hyderabad family, Shantanu Narayen completed his engineering from Hyderabad's Osmania University. After his graduation, he moved to the US to get a master's degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University, Ohio. During his master’s, he met Reni, who later became his wife. He also holds a MBA degree from the University of California.

Shantanu Narayen started his career by joining a startup called MeasureX Automobiles System in 1986. After 3 years, he got an opportunity to join Apple and he went for it. He stayed at Apple for around six years and moved to Silicon Graphics, which dealt with desktop products. He joined Adobe as a senior vice president. Right before the company headed into one of its worst phases during the 2008 recession, Narayen was appointed as the CEO. Through his hard work and intelligence, Narayen was able to pull out the company from the crisis. Shantanu Narayen is lauded for Adobe's subscription model which became a roaring success.