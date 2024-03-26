Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Russian President Vladimir Putin says 'radical Islamists' behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Who is K Surendran, BJP's pick against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad?

Meet youngest IAS officer who cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, currently posted at...

Home workouts to gain muscle

8 Indian festivals that are centuries old

9 Indian films based on Korean movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film

Navya Naveli Nanda drops pics of Holi celebration with Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan; netizens ask 'where's Aishwarya'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

VK Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, is recognized for establishing the first IIT JEE coaching institute and transforming Kota into India's coaching hub.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
Image Source: bansal.ac.in
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

VK Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, is recognized for establishing the first IIT JEE coaching institute and transforming Kota into India's coaching hub. Born on October 26, 1949, in Jhansi, he excelled academically and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University in 1971. After moving to Kota, Rajasthan, VK Bansal worked as an engineer at JK Synthetics but later founded Bansal Classes in 1991.

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, Bansal dedicated his free time to teaching engineering entrance exam preparation to local children. Over time, students from various parts of India attended Bansal Classes. The coaching center achieved great success when its students secured the top two positions in the All-India IIT-JEE in 2000.

Tragically, VK Bansal passed away on May 3, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his legacy lives on through the coaching industry he built, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 2000 crore.

VK Bansal's contributions to the field of education and his impact on the coaching industry in India have left a lasting impression, and his story continues to inspire many.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani to acquire 100% stake in two new companies, experts say....

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio announces IPL 2024 offer: 50 days of free internet for…

Viral video shows elephant attacking another at packed temple event in Kerala, watch

Viral! Amitabh Bachchan plays Holi with Jaya, baby Abhishek in unseen photos

Not Shah Rukh Khan, but this star kid was Abbas-Mustan’s first choice for Baazigar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement