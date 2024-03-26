Meet man who pinned Kota as educational capital of India, behind IIT-JEE coaching idea, he is…

VK Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, is recognized for establishing the first IIT JEE coaching institute and transforming Kota into India's coaching hub.

VK Bansal, the founder of Bansal Classes, is recognized for establishing the first IIT JEE coaching institute and transforming Kota into India's coaching hub. Born on October 26, 1949, in Jhansi, he excelled academically and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Banaras Hindu University in 1971. After moving to Kota, Rajasthan, VK Bansal worked as an engineer at JK Synthetics but later founded Bansal Classes in 1991.

Despite being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, Bansal dedicated his free time to teaching engineering entrance exam preparation to local children. Over time, students from various parts of India attended Bansal Classes. The coaching center achieved great success when its students secured the top two positions in the All-India IIT-JEE in 2000.

Tragically, VK Bansal passed away on May 3, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, his legacy lives on through the coaching industry he built, which is estimated to be worth around Rs 2000 crore.

VK Bansal's contributions to the field of education and his impact on the coaching industry in India have left a lasting impression, and his story continues to inspire many.