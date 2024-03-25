Twitter
Education

Meet Kerala's first tribal woman IAS officer, who worked as warden, cracked UPSC exam in 3rd attempt, got AIR..

Sreedhanya Suresh was born in Kerala's Wayanad district and is a member of the Kurichiya tribe. She had experienced many hardships and constant resource deprivation throughout her childhood. She put a lot of effort and attention into her studies in spite of all the problems.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 06:05 PM IST

(Image source: Instagram)
Though thousands of students take the UPSC exam each year, very few succeed in passing it. For years, these candidates train in hopes of obtaining an administrative position in the Indian government. Let's now examine Sreedhanya Suresh's success story. She was the first tribal woman from Kerala to pass the UPSC CSE and get into the IAS.

Sreedhanya Suresh was born in Kerala's Wayanad district and is a member of the Kurichiya tribe. She had experienced many hardships and constant resource deprivation throughout her childhood. She put a lot of effort and attention into her studies in spite of all the problems. 

She finished her education at Calicut's St. Joseph's College. She then proceeded to Kozhikode to study zoology. Sreedhanya returned to Calicut University to pursue a master's degree in applied zoology after completing her graduate studies. She had always been intelligent, but she struggled because she lacked certain necessary supplies.

Sreedhanya was employed by the state government's Scheduled Tribe Development Department following her master's degree completion. She used to be a warden in the tribal students' hostel, where she was paid money, to increase her income. However, she wasn't happy with her job despite being paid well. Her dream was to pursue another endeavour. She then at last made the decision to begin her UPSC CSE preparation.

Her first two rounds were cleared in 2018. However, she didn't have enough money to travel to Delhi for the interview round. Her friends stood by her at that point and gave her Rs 40,000 so she could go to Delhi. She became the first tribal woman from Kerala to become an IAS officer after completing the interview and ultimately clearing the UPSC CSE with an AIR of 410 on her third attempt. 

