Meet brothers who secured same rank in UPSC exam, are IIT Delhi graduates too, their rank is...

Both Arth and Ayan Jain are graduates of the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Their father Mukesh Jain is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

The UPSC civil services exam 2023 results were announced on Tuesday and Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow topped the prestigious exams with AIR 1. The total number of finally qualified candidates stood at 1,016, comprising 664 men and 352 women.

Among them is Ayan Jain who secured AIR 16. Coincidentally, his elder brother Arth Jain had also secured AIR 16 in the UPSC exam in 2020 and is currently serving in the Madhya Pradesh cadre. Both Arth and Ayan Jain are graduates of the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Their father Mukesh Jain is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

"It's quite coincidental that I achieved the 16th position, just like my elder brother did in the 2020 CSE. It's a pleasant surprise for all of us," expressed Ayan Jain to PTI. Ayan also mentioned his inclination towards choosing Madhya Pradesh as his primary preference if given the opportunity. 

Opting for mathematics as his optional subject, Ayan secured the 16th rank on his third attempt. In his second attempt, he secured the 87th rank and joined the Indian Police Service, following his father's legacy. However, this time around, fortune favoured him as he attained the 16th rank, mirroring his brother's achievement, much to the joy of the entire family.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted every year in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Meanwhile, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2023 exam.

