Meet Indian genius, an engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns after 22 years for...

Many candidates have studied for years to pass the UPSC civil services examination. It is thought that individuals who pass the IAS exam have reached their professional pinnacle. The dream job for most people is to become an IAS officer.

There are numerous instances of candidates studying extremely hard for the test and succeeding. Today, we'll talk about a man who quit his work as an IAS officer to launch a lucrative business.

Brickwork India's founder, Vivek Kulkarni, was formerly an IAS officer. Kulkarni, who was born in 1957, received his mechanical engineering degree from Karnataka University.

After graduating, he passed the UPSC exam and was appointed an IAS officer in 1983. He was the Mangalore, Karnataka, IAS Probationer. He worked from December 1983 to May 1985.

After a few years of service, he chose to try something different and resign from his role as an IAS officer. In 1991, he continued his studies and earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

His tenure as the Finance Secretary for the Karnataka government continued until 2000, after his return to India. During four years, he also served as the IT Secretary. In 2003, he left his position to start his own business. In September 2003, Kulkarni and his wife, Sangeeta, launched Brickwork India.