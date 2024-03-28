Meet Indian genius, an engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns after 22 years for...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Silchar Constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Silchar Constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

10 natural ways to get rid of strawberry legs

Protein-packed superfoods for naturally lowering bad cholesterol

8 must watch two-hero Hindi films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

Made in Rs 32 crore, this film grossed Rs 440 crore worldwide, was rejected by star kid, its climax shocked everyone

Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj drops first look of Rajinikanth in blingy handcuff, fans think 'he is Rolex's dad'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet Indian genius, an engineer who cracked UPSC to become IAS officer, resigns after 22 years for...

Brickwork India's founder, Vivek Kulkarni, was formerly an IAS officer.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many candidates have studied for years to pass the UPSC civil services examination. It is thought that individuals who pass the IAS exam have reached their professional pinnacle. The dream job for most people is to become an IAS officer.

There are numerous instances of candidates studying extremely hard for the test and succeeding. Today, we'll talk about a man who quit his work as an IAS officer to launch a lucrative business. 

Brickwork India's founder, Vivek Kulkarni, was formerly an IAS officer. Kulkarni, who was born in 1957, received his mechanical engineering degree from Karnataka University. 

After graduating, he passed the UPSC exam and was appointed an IAS officer in 1983. He was the Mangalore, Karnataka, IAS Probationer. He worked from December 1983 to May 1985. 

After a few years of service, he chose to try something different and resign from his role as an IAS officer. In 1991, he continued his studies and earned an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania. 

His tenure as the Finance Secretary for the Karnataka government continued until 2000, after his return to India. During four years, he also served as the IT Secretary. In 2003, he left his position to start his own business. In September 2003, Kulkarni and his wife, Sangeeta, launched Brickwork India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, first Miss Universe contestant from Saudi Arabia, know all about her

Meet man who is the biggest wealth gainer in 2024 and it is not Mukesh Ambani, Adani or Ratan Tata, he is...

Wooden door from Titanic fetches more value than Anant Ambani’s super-expensive SUV, it is sold for Rs…

Street vendor makes ‘gulab jamun chaat’ in viral video, internet calls it poisonous

'States are expected to...': India strongly objects to US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement