Meet Indian genius, a 7-year-old boy who is 'guru' to UPSC aspirants, teaches 14 subjects, he is from...

Guru Upadhyay who hails from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh has been gaining attention online for his remarkable work. From the age of five, Guru not only excelled in the subjects UPSC but also started teaching aspirants for the toughest exam. Today, Guru teaches 14 subjects to aspirants of UPSC.

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) stands as one of the toughest examinations in India. The exam is known for its rigorous selection process and comprehensive syllabus, making it a significant milestone for those pursuing a career in civil services. The increasing number of individuals opting for rigorous coaching to prepare for the UPSC exams has become a prevalent trend in recent years. While it remains a big challenge for teachers to prepare UPSC aspirants for the exam, you will be surprised to learn about this 7-year-old Indian genius who teaches UPSC aspirants as well.

His knowledge in the field is so vast that he is popularly known by the title of 'Google Guru'. Furthermore, he also etched his name in the India Book of Records.

According to TOI, the president of Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das recently honored Guru with the India Book of Records certificate. He also praised Guru as the youngest lecturer in the country.

In an interview, Guru's father, Arvind Kumar Upadhyay revealed that his son has been teaching 14 subjects of the UPSC exam, both online and offline, to aspirants.

Guru's father also shared a fascinating detail about his son's sharp memory. He mentions that when Guru was an infant, he possessed a unique talent for identifying the flags of 60 nations when he would sit alongside his parents during their UPSC exam preparation. Not only that, he was also able to recognize the capitals of those very countries.

