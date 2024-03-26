Meet IAS who left her dream of becoming a doctor, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Twitter
Rishita began preparing for the Civil Services exam. Through hard work and dedication, she passed the UPSC exam in 2018 and received a high ranking. IAS Gupta passed the UPSC exam on her first try, earning an All India Rank of 18.

Education

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

All of us had childhood aspirations of becoming someone or another; it wasn't until we reached adulthood that we began to give serious consideration to our careers. While some of us were able to discover our life's passion, others chose to go with the flow and heed advice. 

However, consider what it must have been like for those who lost their dream despite being completely certain of it. While most people would give up and be devastated, IAS Rishita Gupta was someone who took matters into her own hands and altered the course of events.

Rishita Gupt dreamt of becoming a doctor since her childhood days. Her family was always behind her dream and provided her with all the required amenities. Gupta studies science in school. 
She was determined to pursue a career in medicine and when she was completely subsumed into the Class 12 board exam preparation, fate played its role. Her father passed away due to some illness. 

This incident shook Rishita and she was not able to concentrate on her studies, as a result, she failed to obtain the required marks for medical school admission. With that, her dream of becoming a doctor died but she did not lose hope and decided to graduate in English Literature. After graduation, she decided to appear for the UPSC exam. 

After that, Rishita began preparing for the Civil Services exam. Through hard work and dedication, she passed the UPSC exam in 2018 and received a high ranking. IAS Gupta passed the UPSC exam on her first try, earning an All India Rank of 18.

