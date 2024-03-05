Meet IAS officer who topped class 10, 12, cracked UPSC in first attempt at 22 without coaching, her AIR was…

Some people are born ‘genius’ and they achieve great success in every walk and aspect of life. One such inspiring story is of IAS Ananya Singh who cracked the UPSC exam at just 22.

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, She attended St. Mary's Convent School and was very bright academically. In the class 10 board exam, she got 96%, and in the class 12, she scored 98.25%, making her top her district. Singh then went to Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce for her bachelor’s degree in economics.

Upon graduating, she prepared for UPSC as it was her childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer. She gave her first attempt in 2019. She cracked it in 1st try and secured AIR 5 at the age of just 22,

Ananya asserted in an interview that she resumed her practice of writing answers after taking the Main exam. She cracked the exam with only one year of self-studying. Intially, she studied for 7-8 hours daily. Later, she reduced it to six hours.

Currently, she is posted in West Bengal. She is also a social media star with over 41,700 Instagram followers.