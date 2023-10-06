Headlines

Education

Meet IAS officer Pratibha Verma, who left high-paying private job, battled serious health ailments, secured AIR...

IAS Pratibha Verma Sucess Story: Pratibha failed in her first attempt and secured AIR 489 in her second attempt and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

IAS officer Pratibha Verma's story is that of grit and perseverance and she has shown how to reach one's goals by overcoming obstacles in life. Pratibha Verma, who belongs to Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had secured All India Rank 3 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2019. Pratibha, who was first an engineer, then an IRS officer and finally an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, didn't have it easy as she often fell ill during her preparation.

Pratibha's mother, Usha is a teacher in Verma Primary School, while her father Sudansh Verma teaches in Higher Secondary School. Pratibha's elder brother does a private job, her younger brother has done B.Tech and her sister is a doctor.

The biggest obstacle for her was that she was in a Hindi medium but that did not deter her from pursuing her goal. After completing Class 10 from a UP Board school and Class 12 from the CBSE board, she moved to Delhi to complete her B.Tech from IIT Delhi.

Pratibha completed her B.Tech in 2014 and immediately got a high-paying job in a telecom company. After working there for two years, she decided to leave the job and start preparing for the UPSC exam in 2016.

Pratibha failed in her first attempt and secured AIR 489 in her second attempt and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service. However, her ultimate dream was to become an IAS officer.

During her UPSC preparation, life gave her lemons but instead of taking in sour property, Pratibha decided to turn it into a lemonade. She kept her patience high and with extreme determination, she started preparing to take the UPSC exam for a third time.

However, in 2018, she suffered from dengue and in 2019, she got typhoid. It was difficult for her to concentrate on her studies and her interview because of the illness. After the interview was postponed by two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she resorted to power yoga and meditation. She also took special care of her food and got healthier. 

In 2019, she successfully achieved what she had set her eyes on and secured AIR 3, thus becoming an IAS officer.

She kept preparing for it and in her third attempt in 2019, she managed to become an IAS officer by securing the third rank in the UPSC exam.

 

