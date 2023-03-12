Search icon
Meet IAS officer Kanishak Kataria, IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, got 1st rank

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

The journey of IAS officer Kanishak Kataria, who is an IIT-Bombay alumnus, is no less than inspiration for those preparing to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officers.

IAS Kanishak Kataria hails from Kota in Rajasthan and he has completed his schooling from Kota’s St. Paul’s Sr. Sec. School. Kanishak Kataria was always good in studies and he got 44th rank in the IIT JEE 2010. He went to Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to complete B.Tech in Computer Science and Minors in Applied Statistics.

Kanishak Katarria started his career as a data scientist in South Korea in renowned electronics company Samsung. After few years, he returned to India and joined an American startup company in Bengaluru. Kanishak Kataria was earning very good salary from this job but he decided to quit the job and prepare for UPSC exam.

Kanishak Kataria studied at a coaching centre in Delhi for few months and then went to Kota for self-study. His hard work finally paid off when he secured All India Rank 1 in 2019 and became an IAS officer.

Kataria once said in an interview that he is a sports lover and an expert in artificial intelligence.

