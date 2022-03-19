Meet IAS officer Anju Sharma, who failed school exams but cracked UPSC in first attempt

Cracking the UPSC exams is no child's play as it is one of the toughest exams in the country. A lot of hard work and patience is needed to clear the Civil Services exam. Today, we will talk about IAS officer Anju Sharma, who had failed in some subjects in class 12, however, achieved success by clearing the UPSC exam at the age of 22. She changed failure into success.

Anju Sharma had failed the Economics Paper in Class 12 and also failed her pre-boards in chemistry in class 10th. However, she passed the other subjects with distinction. She said that no one prepares you for failures but only success.

She, however, is of the opinion that these two incidents in her life shaped her future. Anju once said to a leading daily, “During my pre-boards, I had so many chapters to cover and it was almost post-dinner when I started panicking because I was unprepared and I knew I was going to fail. Everyone around me stressed the fact that how the performance of 10th grade is crucial as it determines our higher studies.”

During this tough time, her mother consoled and motivated her. She also learned the lesson that one shouldn't depend on last-minute studies. So she started preparing for college exams right from the beginning and this helped her become a gold medalist in her college. She completed her BSc and her MBA from Jaipur.

This strategy also helped her crack the UPSC exam on the first attempt. She completed her syllabus well in advance and got placed on the list of IAS toppers.

Anju started her career as Assistant Collector, Rajkot in 1991. She is currently Principal Secretary to Government Education Department (Higher & Technical Education), Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar

She has held various posts like DDO Baroda, as Gandhinagar, District Collector and also in the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Government of India; NRHM in three decades of her service.