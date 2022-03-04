Success story: Meet IAS Anurag Kumar, who failed in graduation but secured AIR 48 in UPSC exam

Success does not come easily. For that you need to persevere to attain your goals. Today we bring before you the success story of Anurag Kumar who has proved that success only comes with hard work and strong will power. What will amaze you about this young officer's story is that he was not bogged down by failure but used this failure to sharpen himself for writing his success story.

Anurag Kumar failed in graduation, but this failure showed him the way to success and he decided to become an IAS officer. This decision changed his life. You will be surprised to know that Anurag passed the UPSC exam twice in a row with his hard work and became an IAS officer in 2018 by securing 48th rank.

Read | Meet IAS officer Rukmani Riar, who failed class 6 but secured AIR 2 in UPSC exam in first attempt

Failed in Maths in 12th and graduation

Anurag Kumar, who hails from Katihar district of Bihar, studied up to Class 8 from a Hindi medium school. After which he was admitted to the English medium and during this time he faced a lot of problems. The officer says that he was an average student from the beginning, but once he decides to do something, he achieves it.

Anurag Kumar worked hard for his Class 10 Board exams and secured 90% marks in it. However, in Class 12 he failed in the Maths pre-board exam. He then prepared with a different zeal and scored more than 90% marks. After this he got admission in Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi.

But the road ahead was not easy for him. He failed in many subjects in his graduation. Later he somehow graduated and took admission for post graduation course.

Passed UPSC exam twice

Anurag Kumar started focusing on his studies again. During post graduation, he decided to prepare for UPSC exams. After completing PG, he started preparing for UPSC with full dedication and hard work. He studied hard, made notes and gave his 100%. He qualified UPSC in his very first attempt in 2017. Anurag's rank was 677

Not satisfied with his rank, he started his preparations again. In his second attempt he secured All India Rank 48th in the UPSC CSE exam of 2018. Anurag Kumar is currently posted as Assistant District Officer in Bettiah district.