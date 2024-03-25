Meet village girl who studied at IIT, left Rs 22 lakh job to crack UPSC, became IAS officer with AIR 28, got engaged to…

Twitter
With an academic flair, she secured a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee after passing JEE and then got a campus placement with a Rs 22 lakh package.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Mar 25, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

Numerous people crave to get into IIT and then get a high-paying package. But some people aren’t motivated by monetary things and have a deeper and meaningful purpose and ambition in life. One such inspiring story is of IAS Ankita Panwar.

Hailing from Gosain village in Jind district, Ankita began her UPSC journey after finishing her 12th class in Chandigarh with a staggering 97.6 per cent. With an academic aptitude, she secured a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee after passing JEE and then got a campus placement with a Rs 22 lakh package. Despite an accomplished corporate career of two years, Ankita decided to cater to her passion for civil services, but failed to crack in first attempt.

Then in 2020, she gave UPSC exam for the second time and secured the 321st rank, but she yearned for more. Fixated to better her performance, in her fourth attempt in 2022, she cracked the UPSC exam with an impressive All India Rank of 28.

Besides her professional accomplishments, her personal life is also very interesting. She recently got engaged to IPS Ayush Yadav in a private ceremony held in Panchkula, Haryana, 

Ayush Yadav is a native of Thathwadi village near Narnaul district and he achieved an impressive 430th rank in 2021, to become an IPS officer.

