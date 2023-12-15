Headlines

Meet Haryana woman who quit medicine to prepare for UPSC exam, got AIR 1, currently posted at...

She had completed her medical graduation from AIIMS, Delhi before which she had topped the class XII CBSE examination.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

The UPSC civil services exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest exams to crack in India. 

Candidates can crack UPSC and become an IAS officer only thanks to their determination and hard work. Sometimes, preparing for the exam and not being able to clear the UPSC also ends up taking a toll on one's mental health. 

Today, we will tell you the inspiring story of IAS officer Shena Agarwal who quit medical practice to crack UPSC exam.

Shena Agarwal hails from Haryana's Yamunanagar. She completed her graduation from AIIMS Delhi in 2009. In 2004, she topped the CBSE Pre-medical test to take training for IRS in Nagpur while she was preparing to take her third IAS attempt.

In her third attempt, she secured first rank in the 2011 CSE. In CSE 2010, she secured an AIR 305. Dr. Sneha's persistence paid off as she received an AIR 1 in CSE 2011 despite all the difficulties. She is currently serving as a Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana in Punjab. Sneha topped the examination on her third attempt. 

Shena is an example that if you have a desire to achieve, you will achieve it, no matter what. 

According to the Yes Punjab report, she has now been posted as Director, Social Security Women and Child Development and in addition Special Secretary, Social Security, Women and Child Development.

