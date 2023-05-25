Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023 DECLARED: Maharashtra MSBSHSE class 12th result DIRECT LINK

File photo

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC result today (May 25, 2023). Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 is available at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra HSC result pass percentage is 91.25 per cent this year, which comparitively less than last year's 94.22 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC exams 2023 were held from March 2 to March 25. Maharashtra HSC Exam was conducted between February 21 to March 21, 2023. The direct link to check Maharashtra will be activated soon.