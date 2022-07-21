Karnataka CET Result 2022 to be out soon: Website, how to check here

Headlines

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' due to this reason

'Needs to be stopped immediately': Rahul Gandhi on Manipur violence

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's third richest pharma billionaire with Rs 63,040 crore net worth, know about his business empire

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' due to this reason

10 desi drinks to boost your iron levels

Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2023

Superfoods to increase sperm count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Vivek Agnihotri asks fans to decide The Vaccine War release date, netizens suggest a clash with Salaar

'I know you’re with us': Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note on Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary with mom's rare photo

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

HomeEducation

Education

Karnataka CET Result 2022 to be out soon: Website, how to check here

KEA will declare the KCET Result 2022 soon on the official website of KCET-- kea.kar.nic.in.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will declare the KCET Result 2022 soon on the official website of KCET-- kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka CET 20222 was conducted on June 16, 17 by Karnataka Examination Authority. The KCET 2022 answer key was released on June 22, 2022. 

KCET Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in
  • Click on KCET Result 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the result and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Read: Telangana EdCET admit card 2022 declared: See how to check here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Shahnawaz Dahani slams Rashid Latif, PCB after Asia Cup snub; likely to face disciplinary action

This 70-year-old quit IT giant job to build his own Rs 23000 crore rival, his net worth is...

Russia’s moon mission: Meet Chandrayaan-3's competitor Luna-25, set to reach moon on...

Another Hindu temple vandalised by Khalistan supporters in Canada with Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s photos, CCTV video

Terrifying viral video: Monstrous python swallows large serpent alive, internet is scared

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE