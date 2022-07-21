Karnataka CET Result 2022 to be out soon: Website, how to check here

KEA will declare the KCET Result 2022 soon on the official website of KCET-- kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will declare the KCET Result 2022 soon on the official website of KCET-- kea.kar.nic.in. The Karnataka CET 20222 was conducted on June 16, 17 by Karnataka Examination Authority. The KCET 2022 answer key was released on June 22, 2022.

KCET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in

Click on KCET Result 2022 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

