Telangana EdCET admit card 2022 declared: See how to check here

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET admit card 2022 has been released by the Osmania University, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE at the official website-- edcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, TS EdCET will be conducted in three shifts at 19 regional centres in Telangana. The examination will also be conducted at two centres in Andhra Pradesh – Kurnool and Vijaywada. The exam would be conducted in three shifts – Morning 9:00 am to 11:00 am, then 12:30 am to 2:30 pm. Last shift would be from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download Hall Ticket’ link, or click on the direct link provided above

On the new window that opens, enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and click submit

Your TS EDCET hall ticket will appear on screen, save it and take a print out.

TS EdCET will be conducted by the Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE for admissions to BEd (Two years) regular courses in the Colleges of Education in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023. Entry to the exam centre is strictly on the basis of Hall Ticket. Candidates without hall ticket would not be permitted inside at any cost.

