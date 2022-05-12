Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 latest update: KSEEB likely to declare class 10 result on THIS date, know steps to download

File photo

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Latest Update: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 result soon. As per reports, Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result is expected to be declared on May 16, 2022. Once released, KSEEB class 10th result 2022 can be downloaded from the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said the Karnataka SSLC exam results are likely to be announced in the third week of May. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check and download their results online on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for fresh updates. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) earlier released the SSLC answer key on April 12. This year around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 Class 10 exam which was concluded on April 11.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To access Karnataka SSLC scorecard 2022, students need to enter their registration number.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

- Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

- Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link

- Log in with credentials - registration number/ roll number

- SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th result 2022, take a print out for further reference.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. For any details on SSLC result, students can visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.