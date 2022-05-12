Karnataka SSLC 2022: Results expected around third week of May, check on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 12, 2022, 11:50 AM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Date: Students who appeared for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Class 10 examination will have to wait a little more for their results to be declared. Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to announce the Class 10 result in the third week of May or towards the end of the month.

Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said the Karnataka SSLC exam results are likely to be announced in the third week of May. Candidates, who appeared for the examination, can check and download their result online on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for fresh updates. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) earlier released the SSLC answer key on April 12. This year around 8.73 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 2022 Class 10 exam which was concluded on April 11.

The Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be released on the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. To access Karnataka SSLC score card 2022, students need to enter their registration number.

Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the SSLC, 10th exam result 2022 link

Log in with credentials - registration number/ roll number

SSLC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th result 2022, take a print out for further reference.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board Class 10 supplementary exams 2022 will be conducted in the last week of June. For any details on SSLC result, students can visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.